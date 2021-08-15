Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for about 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $45,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Lear by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lear by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lear by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Cowen decreased their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

NYSE:LEA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.18. 327,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

