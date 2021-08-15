Unigestion Holding SA Sells 85,582 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,582 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 1,037,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,398. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

