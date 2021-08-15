Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 in the last three months.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,159 ($54.34) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £108.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

