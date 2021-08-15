Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

