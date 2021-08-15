Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LATN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $627,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.