Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.45 ($34.65).

ETR UN01 opened at €32.71 ($38.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €33.33 ($39.21).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

