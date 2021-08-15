Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. 752,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,831. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

