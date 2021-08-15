Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.75.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $49.77. 35,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,613. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.