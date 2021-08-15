Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.75.

UEIC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $49.77. 35,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,613. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

