Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

UE stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

