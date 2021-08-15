USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,855. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

