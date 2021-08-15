USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 52,719.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,477,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

OKE traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,745. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.