USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $327.88. 596,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.12. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

