USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 1.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.23. 1,732,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,052. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

