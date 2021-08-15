USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $964,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,649. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

