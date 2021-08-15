USA Financial Portformulas Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

IP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 1,678,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28. International Paper has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

