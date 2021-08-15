VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

