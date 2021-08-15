Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.