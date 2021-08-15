Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.9% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.