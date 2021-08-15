Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

