Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 67.8% in July

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter.

