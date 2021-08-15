Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $37,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

LVS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

