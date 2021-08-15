Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VSTA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 27,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

