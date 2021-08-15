VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

VACNY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of VACNY remained flat at $$39.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

