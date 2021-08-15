Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

VERO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 5,714,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,940. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $110.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. 47.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

