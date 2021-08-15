Verb Technology (VERB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) will post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Verb Technology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. On average, analysts expect Verb Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Shares of VERB opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.