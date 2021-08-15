Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 7,100 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 342.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 2,862,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,651. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

