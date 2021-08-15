Veriti Management LLC Invests $148,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $22,356,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

