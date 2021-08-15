Veriti Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,716 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

