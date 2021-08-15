Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.