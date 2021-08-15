Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,976 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NatWest Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

