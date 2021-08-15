Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,227. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

