Versor Investments LP Buys 126 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

SAM stock opened at $633.86 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $632.39 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $38,899,750 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

