Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,749 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $65.05 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.