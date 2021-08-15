Versor Investments LP Has $324,000 Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

