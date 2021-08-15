Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

