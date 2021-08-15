Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,422,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

