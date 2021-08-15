VerusCoin Market Capitalization Hits $50.69 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $50.69 million and approximately $16,606.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00154207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.32 or 0.99922587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00874356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.62 or 0.07037688 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,765,301 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

