Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VINC stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $227.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 450.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Vincerx Pharma worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

