Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,699. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.