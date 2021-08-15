Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.