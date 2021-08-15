VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 224.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 970,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,479. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after buying an additional 8,996,421 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

