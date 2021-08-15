Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.5663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

