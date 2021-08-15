Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 689 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. 430,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

