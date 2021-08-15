Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 731 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,354,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $162.12. 787,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

