Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

