Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Acquires New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 897,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,193,000. Farfetch accounts for 3.3% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Farfetch by 485.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Farfetch by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 2,901,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,083. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

