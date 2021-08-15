Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) is Ampfield Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Ampfield Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Warrior Technologies Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSE:WARR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.67. 54,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,233. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

