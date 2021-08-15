Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

