WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,480.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
