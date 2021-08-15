WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,480.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.