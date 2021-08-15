WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,257 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.